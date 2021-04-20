Curry scores 49, hits 10 3s, as Warriors win in Philadelphia

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Stephen Curry hit 10 3-pointers and scored 49 points to extend his sizzling stretch, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 107-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Curry’s 3 that tied the game at 86-all gave him 11 straight games with 30 or more points, topping Kobe Bryant for the most by any player 33 or older. Curry, who turned 33 last month, also has the longest 30-point game streak by a Warriors player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1964.

Curry had his fifth 40-point game in April and topped Bryant and Michael Jordan for most 40-point games in a month by a player 33 or older.

Joel Embiid, who scored 28 for the 76ers, who played without All-Star Ben Simmons (illness) and starting forward Tobias Harris (20.5 points; sore right knee).

SUNS 128, BUCKS 127, OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker made a free throw with 0.3 seconds left after getting fouled on a jump shot to give Phoenix an overtime victory over Milwaukee.

After Khris Middleton had tied the game on a 3-pointer with 22.1 seconds left, Jae Crowder inbounded a pass to Booker, who attempted to get free for a shot while getting hounded by Jrue Holiday.

As Booker finally put up a shot from in front of Phoenix’s bench just before the buzzer, P.J. Tucker also approached him. Tucker was called for the foul.

Booker made the first free throw for his 24th point of the night amid a chorus of boos from the Milwaukee crowd. Booker missed the second shot, but the buzzer went off before the Bucks could put up any kind of shot.

Chris Paul had 22 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds for the Suns, who were opening a five-game trip in which they play five of the top six teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, Middleton 26 and Holiday 25 for the Bucks, who have lost five straight home games.

JAZZ 111, LAKERS 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points, Joe Ingles added 21 with five 3-pointers and Utah beat Los Angeles, splitting their series with the defending NBA champs.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points as NBA-leading Utah avenged the Lakers’ 127-115 overtime victory on Saturday night. The Jazz rested Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley Jr. and Derrick Favors in the first game on the second night of a back-to-back set, but all three returned for the rematch at Staples Center.

Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell is still out for Utah, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still out for Los Angeles.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 24 points for the Lakers, who dropped to 7-9 without both of their superstars and 14-16 since Davis went down on Valentine’s Day.

NUGGETS 139, GRIZZLIES 137, 2OT

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 47 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the second overtime, and Denver rallied to beat Memphis.

Jokic added 15 rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton scored 28 and Michael Porter Jr. 21 for the shorthanded Nuggets. Denver played without its top two point guards -- Jamal Murray, who has a torn ACL in his left knee and Monte Morris.

Morris recently missed 11 games with a left quad injury but returned April 4 and played eight games. He hurt his left hamstring in Friday night’s win at Houston and will likely miss multiple games, coach Michael Malone said before the game against the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant had 36 points and 12 assists, De’Anthony Melton had 25 points off the bench and Grayson Allen added 24 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies lost for just the second time in their last eight road games

BULLS 102, CELTICS 96

BOSTON (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds, and Chicago held off Boston.

Coby White added 19 points and seven assists to help the Bulls snap Boston’s season-high six-game winning streak. Chicago has won its last two since a five-game skid.

Boston led by 12 in second quarter but struggled to execute down the stretch and finished with 17 turnovers.

Jaylen Brown had 23 points. Jayson Tatum posted the first triple-double of his career with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

HEAT 113, ROCKETS 91

MIAMI (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored a season-high 30 points, Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each added 19 and Miami beat Houston.

The Heat were playing without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro — a trio that averages 55 points per game — and outscored Houston 59-36 after halftime.

Andre Iguodala scored 16 for Miami (30-28), which closed within 1 ½ games of No. 4 Atlanta and a game of No. 5 Boston and No. 6 New York in the Eastern Conference standings.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood each scored 18 for the Rockets, who have dropped 33 of their last 37 games.

SPURS 109, PACERS 94

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick White and Jakob Poeltl took advantage of their early mismatches by delivering a quick knockout punch and leading San Antonio over short-handed Indiana.

White scored 16 of his 25 points in the first quarter, while Poeltl finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in the Spurs’ second straight win.

Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert each scored 18 to lead the Pacers, who have lost three in a row. This time, the Pacers played without two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis (sore lower back) and defensive player of the year candidate Myles Turner (right foot).

WIZARDS 119, THUNDER 107

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, Davis Bertans made six 3-pointers in his return from paternity leave, and Washington beat Oklahoma City.

Bertans, who missed the previous two games while his wife gave birth to a son, finished with 21 points. The Wizards have won five straight, matching a season high, and seven of eight to claw back into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds for Washington. His 26th triple-double this season was only in doubt because of his dreadful shooting; Westbrook missed nine straight shots in the second half before a 3-pointer that gave the Wizards a nine-point lead with 3:47 left. He has 172 triple-doubles, closing in on Oscar Robertson’s record of 181.

Darius Bazley scored a career-high 26 points for Oklahoma City, which extended its season-worst skid to 11 games.

PISTONS 109, CAVALIERS 105

DETROIT (AP) — Frank Jackson scored 20 points, including a tiebreaking baseline drive in the final minute, lifting Detroit over Cleveland.

Jackson was fouled on his basket with 29 seconds left. He missed the free throw but the Cavaliers couldn’t secure the rebound. Josh Jackson grabbed it and then scored to go up 107-103 with 16.5 seconds remaining, giving the Cavaliers their fifth loss in six games.

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Darius Garland added 23 for the Cavaliers. The backcourt scored the final 20 points for Cleveland, which is fading in the race for the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.