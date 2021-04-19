New Jersey takes on Pittsburgh on 6-game slide

New Jersey Devils (14-24-6, seventh in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (28-14-3, third in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -239, Devils +192; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey enters the matchup with Pittsburgh as losers of six games in a row.

The Penguins are 28-14-3 against division opponents. Pittsburgh is fourth in the NHL with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Devils are 14-24-6 against opponents in the East Division. New Jersey has given up 37 power-play goals, killing 70.2% of opponent opportunities.

Pittsburgh knocked off New Jersey 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 11. Jake Guentzel scored three goals for the Penguins in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Ceci leads the Penguins with a plus-14 in 42 games this season. Guentzel has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with a plus-four in 35 games this season. Yegor Sharangovich has 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, seven assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Devils: 1-8-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .856 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Frederick Gaudreau: out (lower body).

Devils: Jesper Bratt: day to day (undisclosed), Pavel Zacha: day to day (undisclosed).