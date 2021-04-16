Flyers host the Capitals after shootout victory

Washington Capitals (28-12-4, first in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-17-6, sixth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +109, Capitals -132; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Philadelphia after the Flyers defeated Pittsburgh 2-1 in a shootout.

The Flyers are 20-17-6 against East Division opponents. Philadelphia has scored 26 power-play goals, converting on 19.3% of chances.

The Capitals are 28-12-4 against opponents in the East Division. Washington ranks second in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last matchup on April 13, Washington won 6-1. Conor Sheary recorded a team-high 3 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Flyers with 25 assists and has 33 points this season. Travis Konecny has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Nicklas Backstrom has 45 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 31 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Capitals: Ilya Samsonov: day to day (upper body), Michal Kempny: out (lower body).