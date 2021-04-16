Central Division-leading Carolina hosts Nashville

Nashville Predators (24-20-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (28-10-4, first in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -182, Predators +150; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators play the top team in the Central Division, the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are 28-10-4 against the rest of their division. Carolina is eighth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Dougie Hamilton with 0.7.

The Predators are 24-20-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 18 goals and has 39 points. Vincent Trocheck has 12 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Calle Jarnkrok leads the Predators with 11 goals and has 20 points. Viktor Arvidsson has six goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Brock McGinn: day to day (upper body).

Predators: Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mathieu Olivier: out (lower body), Eeli Tolvanen: out (lower body).