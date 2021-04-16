Pittsburgh Penguins (27-13-3, third in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-25-7, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +215, Penguins -273; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh take on Buffalo. He currently ranks 10th in the in the NHL with 49 points, scoring 17 goals and recording 32 assists.

The Sabres are 11-25-7 against opponents from the East Division. Buffalo has scored 22 power-play goals, converting on 20.6% of chances.

The Penguins are 27-13-3 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh is fifth in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.

In their last meeting on March 25, Pittsburgh won 4-0. Crosby recorded a team-high 3 points for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Asplund leads the Sabres with a plus-five in 15 games this season. Casey Mittelstadt has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 20 goals and has 45 points. Crosby has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-2-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Kyle Okposo: day to day (undisclosed), Riley Sheahan: day to day (undisclosed), Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Jack Eichel: out for season (neck), Linus Ullmark: day to day (undisclosed).

Penguins: Frederick Gaudreau: out (lower body), Teddy Blueger: day to day (upper body).