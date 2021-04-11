Houston visits Phoenix on 4-game road slide

Houston Rockets (14-39, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (37-15, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Phoenix looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Suns are 22-9 in Western Conference games. Phoenix ranks third in the NBA with 27.2 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 8.7.

The Rockets are 10-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 6-17 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 133-130 in the last matchup on April 5. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 36 points, and Christian Wood led Houston with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jae Crowder leads the Suns with 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 10 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Booker is averaging 29.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Wood leads the Rockets averaging 20.9 points and collecting 9.3 rebounds. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 118.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 45.4% shooting.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 111.5 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: out (ankle).