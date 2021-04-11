Northwestern St. wins wild finish 49-47 over Incarnate Word

Eddie Godina kicked a 32-yard field goal on the final play and Northwestern State won its first game of the spring season in its season finale 49-47 over Incarnate Word on Saturday night.

Incarnate Word was the last team that could challenge Sam Houston State for the Southland Conference title and Saturday night’s loss knocked it out of contention. Had the Cardinals (3-2, 3-2) beat Northwestern State, their season finale on Saturday, hosting the undefeated and fifth-ranked Bearkats, would have determined the Southland’s regular season champion.

Bryce Rivers passed for 477 yards and three touchdowns, Scooter Adams ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns, and Javon Antonio had 11 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns for the Demons (1-5, 1-5).

Rivers connected with Antonio on a 14-yard TD pass that gave Northwestern State a 40-37 lead with 7:22 left and on a 31-yard pass that preceded Godina’s game-winning kick.

The game was tied at 40 when Incarnate Word allowed Adams to run in for for an uncontested touchdown with 1:28 left, keeping the Demons from running out the clock for a field goal. And Godina’s extra point was blocked to leave the margin at 46-40. But Incarnate Word also scored too easily when Cameron Ward’s 34-yard TD pass to a wide-open Darion Chafin made it 47-46 with 55 seconds left — giving enough time back to Northwestern State to drive again into field goal range.

Ward passed for 431 yards and two touchdowns, Kevin Brown ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns, and Robert Ferrel had seven catches for 144 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals.