Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (16-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (30-21, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers host the Detroit Pistons. Lillard is third in the league scoring 29.1 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 15-10 on their home court. Portland is ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 43.8 rebounds. Enes Kanter leads the Trail Blazers with 11.6 boards.

The Pistons have gone 7-21 away from home. Detroit is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 111.1 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Pistons 124-101 in their last matchup on March 31. Lillard led Portland with 33 points, and Jerami Grant paced Detroit scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers with 4.1 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 29.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. CJ McCollum is averaging 21.4 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

Isaiah Stewart is second on the Pistons with 6.0 rebounds and averages 6.7 points. Cory Joseph is averaging 5.1 assists and 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, seven steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 48.3% shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Pistons: Mason Plumlee: out (concussion evaluation), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (knee).