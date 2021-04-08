Phoenix faces Los Angeles, looks for 4th straight road win

Phoenix Suns (36-14, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-18, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Clippers -5; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Suns take on Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 20-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 16-6 record against opponents below .500.

The Suns have gone 22-8 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 36-13 when scoring 100 or more points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Suns 112-107 in their last matchup on Jan. 3. Paul George led LA with 39 points, and Devin Booker paced Phoenix scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers scoring 25.8 points per game, and is averaging 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Ivica Zubac is averaging 8.6 rebounds and 9.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Booker leads the Suns scoring 26.1 points and collecting 4.1 rebounds. Deandre Ayton is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 17.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 115.4 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 43.7% shooting.

Suns: 9-1, averaging 116.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 44.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).