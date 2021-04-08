Anaheim faces Colorado, aims to break home slide

Colorado Avalanche (26-9-4, first in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-21-7, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Colorado looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Ducks are 12-21-7 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is the last-ranked team in the league averaging only 3.6 assists per game. Cam Fowler leads the team with 13 total assists.

The Avalanche are 26-9-4 against the rest of their division. Colorado has scored 140 goals and leads the Nhl averaging 3.6 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 22.

In their last meeting on March 29, Colorado won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with 23 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists. Troy Terry has 5 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with a plus-21 in 35 games this season. Joonas Donskoi has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.6 assists, five penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (head), Logan O'Connor: out (lower body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).