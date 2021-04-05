Atlanta takes on New Orleans, looks for 7th straight home win

New Orleans Pelicans (22-27, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (26-24, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Hawks play New Orleans.

The Hawks have gone 12-9 in home games. Atlanta has a 16-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pelicans are 8-14 on the road. New Orleans is second in the Western Conference with 46.4 rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 9.0.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Pelicans 126-103 in their last meeting on April 2. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 26 points, and Kira Lewis Jr. paced New Orleans scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 14.2 rebounds and averages 15.1 points. Tony Snell is shooting 62.0% and averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Adams leads the Pelicans with 9.0 rebounds and averages 8 points. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 46.5% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).

Pelicans: Isaiah Thomas: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Ingram: out (foot), Zion Williamson: out (thumb), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (calf), Josh Hart: out (thumb).