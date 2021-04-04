Wild to host Rantanen and the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (25-8-4, first in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-11-2, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mikko Rantanen and Colorado take on Minnesota. He currently ranks sixth in the in the league with 43 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Wild are 23-11-2 against West Division opponents. Minnesota averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 25-8-4 against the rest of their division. Colorado averages 9.9 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.6 goals and 6.4 assists per game.

In their last meeting on March 20, Colorado won 6-0. Gabriel Landeskog recorded a team-high 3 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Foligno leads the Wild with a plus-13 in 23 games this season. Kirill Kaprizov has four goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 43 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 30 assists. Joonas Donskoi has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-0-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 8.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Mats Zuccarello: day to day (lower body), Marcus Foligno: out (leg), Zach Parise: day to day (health protocols).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (head), Logan O'Connor: out (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (upper body), Matt Calvert: day to day (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).