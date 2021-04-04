Red Wings take on the Lightning on 3-game losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (12-22-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (26-9-2, first in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to end its three-game slide with a win over Tampa Bay.

The Lightning have gone 26-9-2 against division opponents. Tampa Bay averages 4.1 penalties per game, the most in the Nhl. Patrick Maroon leads the team with 13 total penalties.

The Red Wings are 12-22-5 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit scores 2.1 goals per game, the least in the NHL. Robby Fabbri leads them with 10 total goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Cernak leads the Lightning with a plus-14 in 29 games this season. Victor Hedman has eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Filip Hronek leads the Red Wings with 19 total assists and has 21 points. Fabbri has five goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body), Sam Gagner: day to day (undisclosed), Bobby Ryan: day to day (upper body).