Heat continue home dominance over Cavaliers with 115-101 win

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forwards Dean Wade (32) and Isaac Okoro (35) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

Duncan Robinson scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting on 3-pointers and the Miami Heat continued their home dominance over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 1105-101 victory Saturday night.

Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Trevor Ariza scored 15 points and Jimmy Butler added 15 points and 11 assists as the Heat won their 20th straight against the Cavaliers in Miami.

Collin Sexton scored 26 points and Taurean Prince finished with a season high 19 points for the Cavaliers, who lost their fifth straight and have not win in Miami since Jan. 25, 2010.

The Heat finished with 35 assists, including 13 in the first quarter. Robinson hit his first four 3-pointers as Miami shot 10 for 21 from long range in the first half and led 67-54 at halftime.

Cleveland pulled to 75-70 on Prince’s layup with 4:05 remaining in the third quarter before Miami scored five consecutive points and regained its double-digit advantage.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr. (illness), Jarrett Allen (concussion) and Dylan Windler (left knee soreness) remained out. … The Cavaliers snapped a four-game string of failing to reach 100 points.

Heat: Andre Iguodala (left hip soreness) sat out Saturday’s game. Miami was winless and lost by an average of 20.5 in the four previous games Iguodala missed this season. … With double-figure performances in consecutive games, Ariza overcame two-point outings in each of his previous two games. . The Heat are 8-1 when they reach 30 assists.

ROBINSON’S MILESTONES

Robinson’s third 3-pointer was the 450th of his career in his 138th game. The previous fastest total in league history was Luka Doncic, who accomplished it in 171 games. Robinson also reached 14 consecutive games with multiple 3-pointers. He holds the Heat record with 24 in 2019-20.

ROAD WOES CONTINUE

In addition to their decade-long losing streak in Miami, the Cavaliers are on a current road skid of seven-of-eight. Cleveland had played four of its last five away from home and Saturday was the first of a three-game road stretch that will continue at San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At San Antonio on Monday.

Heat: Host Memphis on Tuesday.