Hosmer homers again, Snell fans 8 as Padres beat Arizona 4-2

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 2, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) AP

Blake Snell struck out eight before being pulled after 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his Padres debut, and Eric Hosmer homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs as San Diego beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Friday night.

Snell was impressive in holding the Diamondbacks to four hits and two walks but wasn't eligible for the win because he didn't pitch five innings. San Diego manager Jayce Tingler lifted the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner after he got the second out of the fourth, with Ketel Marte aboard on a double and the Padres leading 3-0.

Craig Stammen came on and retired Eduardo Escobar on two pitches. Snell had struck out Escobar twice.

Emilio Pagán (2-0) worked an inning for the win and Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his second save in two games. He got Marte to ground out with a runner on second to end it.

It was Snell's first start since Game 6 of the World Series with Tampa Bay. Rays manager Kevin Cash yanked Snell with a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who rallied to win the game and the 2020 championship.

Snell was obtained by the Padres in a five-player trade with the Rays on Dec. 29, the same day San Diego acquired Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs.

Hosmer had three hits and three RBIs for the second consecutive game and factored in all four runs. He hit a two-run homer off Merrill Kelly in the third inning to give the Padres a 3-0 lead. Manny Machado was aboard on a one-out walk. The homer came right after Fernando Tatis Jr. was thrown out trying to steal third.

Hosmer homered in San Diego's 8-7 opening day win on Thursday.

After Marte hit a two-run homer off Stammen in the seventh to pull the Diamondbacks to 3-2, Hosmer punched an opposite-field RBI single to left for a two-run cushion. Hosmer singled leading off the second and scored on Jurickson Profar's sacrifice fly.

Marte had four hits in Thursday's loss, including one of four Diamondbacks homers in a six-run fifth.

Kelly allowed three runs and five hits in four innings, struck out four and walked three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Clarke took a hard liner by Tatis off his shin in the seventh. Clarke recovered to throw out Tatis and finished the inning.

RECORD INJURY LIST

The Padres' 13 players on the injured list is believed to be a record for a season’s start, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Elias has opening day rosters dating to 1987 and 13 is the most for any team over that span. It says it is highly unlikely that it happened prior to 1987 since there were limits to the numbers of players who could be put on the IL. The list includes RHP Mike Clevinger, who is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in mid-November.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Caleb Smith (0-0, 2.57 ERA in 2020 with Marlins and Diamondbacks) is scheduled to start Saturday night. He's 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA in four career starts against San Diego.

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-5, 3.86 with Pittsburgh) will make his debut with his hometown team. He was obtained from Pittsburgh on Jan. 19. Musgrove attended Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon before being selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the 2011 amateur draft. He wears No. 44 in honor of his favorite Padres pitcher, Jake Peavy.