WHL 2020-21 Standings

Playing for the first time in nearly two weeks, Stephen Curry scored 32 and the Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls 116-102 Monday night at Chase Center.

It was Curry’s first game since bruising his tailbone in a March 17 win in Houston. Golden State (23-24) had been 1-4 without its leading scorer, and Curry made his presence felt Monday, pouring in shots from all over the floor and unlocking the Warriors’ free-flowing offensive identity.