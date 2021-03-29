Carolina takes on Chicago, looks for 4th straight win

Carolina Hurricanes (23-7-3, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-15-5, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Chicago.

The Blackhawks are 16-15-5 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago is 15th in the league with 29.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Hurricanes are 23-7-3 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks fifth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.9 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 19, Carolina won 5-3. Nino Niederreiter scored two goals for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 18 goals and has 35 points. Brandon Hagel has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 15 goals and has 33 points. Martin Necas has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (upper body).