Brooklyn hosts Minnesota following Harden’s 44-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (11-35, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (31-15, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after James Harden scored 44 points in the Nets' 113-111 win against the Pistons.

The Nets have gone 17-6 in home games. Brooklyn has a 19-5 record against teams over .500.

The Timberwolves are 5-18 in road games. Minnesota ranks ninth in the league scoring 49.1 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 10.8.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden leads the Nets with 11.4 assists and scores 26 points per game. DeAndre Jordan is shooting 74.7% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 23.8 points while adding 10.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 113.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 45.3% shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 114 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, nine steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points on 48.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Landry Shamet: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (personal), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (health and safety protocols), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).