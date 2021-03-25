Milwaukee takes on Boston, aims for 5th straight home win

Boston Celtics (21-23, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (29-14, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bucks play Boston.

The Bucks have gone 18-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee ranks second in the NBA with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 5.

The Celtics are 15-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 43.8 rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 8.4.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton leads the Bucks with 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 20.6 points while shooting 43% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is shooting 51.4% and averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 24.8 points and grabbing 6.8 rebounds. Jaylen Brown is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 119.6 points, 49.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 45.1% shooting.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 116.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Rodions Kurucs: out (health and safety protocols), Bryn Forbes: out (toe).

Celtics: Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye: day to day (hip).