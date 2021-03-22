Rangers send Sabres to franchise record-tying 14th loss.

New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) scores the winning goal in the third period on a power-play against Buffalo Sabres' Dustin Tokarski (31) during an NHL hockey game Monday, March 22, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Chris Kreider scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat Buffalo 5-3 on Monday night for the Sabres’ franchise record-tying 14th straight loss.

Kaapo Kakko also scored twice and Adam Fox had a goal and two assists as the Rangers won for the fourth time in six games (4-1-1) by beating the Sabres for the 10th time in the last 13 meetings. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Ryan Strome added two.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 16 shots to improve to 3-1-1 this season.

Rasmus Asplund, Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo, which fell to 0-12-2 to match the NHL’s longest skid since the Sabres went 0-14-0 midway through the 2014-15 season.

Carter Hutton started and made two saves before leaving 2:51 into the game after the Rangers’ Julien Gauthier slid hard into him. Dustin Tokarski came on and finished with 33 saves.

SENATORS 2, FLAMES 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Chris Tierney scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots in his first NHL start, leading Ottawa past Calgary.

Tierney scored his fourth of the season, and first in 30 games, at 17:24 of the third. That was enough for Gustavsson, who helped Ottawa to its first win in three games and fourth in six games this season against Calgary. Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa.

Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary, which fell to 4-3-0 under head coach Darryl Sutter. Jacob Markstrom had 21 saves.

HURRICANES 3, BLUE JACKETS 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Martin Necas scored in his 100th NHL game, Alex Nedeljkovic earned his second career shutout and Carolina defeated Columbus to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brady Skjei added his first goal of the season and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Hurricanes improve to 1-0-2 in a four-game series between the teams.

Nedeljkovic, an Ohio native, stopped 19 shots for his second shutout this season and beat Columbus for the third time.

ISLANDERS 2, FLYERS 1. OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored on a wraparound 3:41 into overtime to give the Islanders to a victory over Philadelphia.

Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves and increased his club-record streak for a rookie to eight straight victories. Oliver Wahlstrom also scored for the East Division-leading Islanders. New York has won 11 of 13.

Oskar Lindblom scored for the slumping Flyers, who lost for the eighth time in 12 games.

WILD 2, DUCKS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Suter and Nick Bjugstad scored, Cam Talbot made 24 saves and Minnesota beat Anaheim for a franchise record ninth straight home win.

Bjugstad scored his fifth goal of the season 3:42 into the third period to break a 1-all tie.

Troy Terry scored for Anaheim, which has lost six of seven. Ryan Miller made 21 saves in his fifth consecutive start for the Ducks.