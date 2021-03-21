Rockets drop team-record 20th straight game, falling to OKC

Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses Brown, middle, reaches for a rebound between, from left, Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (7) center Christian Wood (35), forward Danuel House Jr. (4) and guard John Wall (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

The Houston Rockets lost their team-record 20th straight game, falling 114-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday when John Wall missed two shots in the final 10 seconds.

The skid is tied for the ninth-worst in NBA history and the longest since Philadelphia’s record-setting 28-game losing streak across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Houston took a 110-109 lead with less than three minutes remaining. After the Rockets went ahead, Lu Dort blocked Wall’s layup from behind to protect a 113-112 edge. Wall then missed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Dort scored 23 points and Isaiah Roby had 18 for the Thunder.

Christian Wood had 27 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Houston, Wall had 24 points and seven assists, and Victor Oladipo had 23 points.

NETS 113, WIZARDS 106

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and James Harden had 26 to lead Brooklyn past Washington.

Blake Griffin dunked for the first time since December 2019 in his Nets debut and Nicolas Claxton added 16 points, including two three-point plays down the stretch.

Russell Westbrook had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for Washington.

After trailing by as many as 14 in the first half and 12 in the second, Washington pulled

CELTICS 112, MAGIC 96

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown hit a career-high 10 3-pointers and scored 34 points, Jayson Tatum added 23 and Boston beat Orlando to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Celtics made 23 3-pointers, one short of the franchise record. Brown was 10 for 18 from the distance.

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando. The Magic beat Brooklyn on Friday night to snap a nine-game losing streak.

CAVALIERS 116, RAPTORS 105

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 23 of his 36 points in the second half, Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Cleveland handed Toronto its eighth straight loss.

Dean Wade scored 16 points, and Darius Garland had 15 points and six assists for Cleveland.. The Cavaliers had dropped five of six.

Fred VanVleet had 23 points and seven assists for Toronto.

PELICANS 113, NUGGETS 108

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson each scored 30 points and New Orleans' overcame another triple-double by Nikola Jokic to beat Denver.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 points for the Pelicans.

Jokic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 11 triple-double of the season and 52nd overall.

PACERS 109, HEAT 106, OT

MIAMI (AP) — Justin Holiday scored 15 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead Indiana past Miami for a series sweep.

Myles Turner had with 16 points and five blocks, Doug McDermott scored 15 points and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers.

Bam Adebayo scored 29 points for Miami.

BULLS 100, PISTONS 86

DETROIT (AP) — Laurie Markkanen had 16 points and eight rebounds and Chicago used a strong defensive performance to beat Detroit.

Zach LaVine scored 18 points for the Bulls

Jerami Grant had 26 points for Detroit.