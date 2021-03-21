Los Angeles heads to Phoenix for conference showdown

Los Angeles Lakers (28-14, third in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (27-13, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in a matchup of two of the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference.

The Suns are 18-8 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 27-12 in games when scoring 100 or more points.

The Lakers are 19-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 26-9 when scoring more than 100 points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Lakers 114-104 in their last matchup on March 2. Dario Saric led Phoenix with 21 points, and LeBron James paced Los Angeles scoring 38 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 25.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 15 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 62.0% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Montrezl Harrell is third on the Lakers averaging 14.5 points and is adding 6.6 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 7.3 rebounds and 12.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 117.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 46.7% shooting.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Marc Gasol: out (conditioning), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).