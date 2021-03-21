Buffalo faces New York on 6-game road skid

Buffalo Sabres (6-19-4, eighth in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (13-13-4, sixth in the East Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to New York looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Rangers are 13-13-4 against the rest of their division. New York averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Nhl. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 50 total minutes.

The Sabres are 6-19-4 against opponents in the East Division. Buffalo serves 5.9 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Taylor Hall leads the team averaging 0.8.

In their last meeting on March 2, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 14 goals, adding six assists and totaling 20 points. Pavel Buchnevich has 13 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 16 total assists and has 18 points. Sam Reinhart has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Sabres: 0-9-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Phillip Di Giuseppe: day to day (health and safety protocols), Igor Shesterkin: day to day (lower body).

Sabres: Dylan Cozens: day to day (head), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Jack Eichel: out (upper body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).