Avalanche visit the Coyotes following shutout victory

Colorado Avalanche (19-8-2, second in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-13-5, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host Colorado after the Avalanche shut out Minnesota 6-0. Philipp Grubauer earned the victory in the net for Colorado after collecting 31 saves.

The Coyotes are 13-13-5 against division opponents. Arizona averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Nhl. Lawson Crouse leads the team serving 42 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 19-8-2 against opponents in the West Division. Colorado ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 17.

In their last matchup on March 10, Colorado won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with a plus-six in 30 games this season. Clayton Keller has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 17 goals and has 35 points. Nathan MacKinnon has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 7.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).