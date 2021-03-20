Memphis hosts Golden State following Wiggins’ 40-point performance

Golden State Warriors (22-20, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-20, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Memphis Grizzlies after Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points in the Warriors' 116-103 win against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 8-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks sixth in the league with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.7 offensive boards.

The Warriors are 12-12 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 22-12 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is shooting 55.7% and averaging 15.8 points. Brandon Clarke is shooting 50.6% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Draymond Green leads the Warriors averaging 8.6 assists while scoring 6.1 points per game. Wiggins is averaging four rebounds and 18 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 111 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 10.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 46.1% shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 28 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (health and safety protocols), Stephen Curry: out (tailbone), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Eric Paschall: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).