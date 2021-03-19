Sabres face the Bruins on 13-game skid

Boston Bruins (16-8-4, fourth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-19-4, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks to stop its 13-game losing streak with a win against Boston.

The Sabres are 6-19-4 against division opponents. Buffalo is last in the NHL averaging 5.7 points per game. Jack Eichel leads them with 18 total points.

The Bruins are 16-8-4 against division opponents. Boston averages 4.3 penalties per game, the most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team with 11 total penalties.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart leads the Sabres with 11 goals and has 19 points. Eichel has 4 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 14 goals and has 26 points. Marchand has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 0-9-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 1.4 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dylan Cozens: day to day (head), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Jack Eichel: out (upper body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).

Bruins: Jarred Tinordi: day to day (upper body), Tuukka Rask: day to day (undisclosed).