Winnipeg visits McDavid and the Oilers

Winnipeg Jets (18-10-2, third in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-13-0, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton hit the ice against Winnipeg. McDavid leads the NHL with 58 points, scoring 20 goals and totaling 38 assists.

The Oilers have gone 20-13-0 against division opponents. Edmonton has scored 112 goals and ranks fifth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game. McDavid leads the team with 20.

The Jets are 18-10-2 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 16.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 58 points, scoring 20 goals and registering 38 assists. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Connor leads the Jets with 16 goals and has 29 points. Paul Stastny has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Jujhar Khaira: day to day (upper body), Kyle Turris: day to day (covid protocol), Kailer Yamamoto: day to day (undisclosed).

Jets: None listed.