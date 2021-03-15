Leonard and Los Angeles visit Doncic and the Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers (25-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (20-17, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Clippers -1.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard meet when Dallas takes on Los Angeles. Doncic is sixth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game and Leonard ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 11-11 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 111.9 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Clippers are 15-8 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is the league leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 41.7% as a team from downtown this season. Marcus Morris leads them shooting 45.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 124-73 in the last matchup on Dec. 27. Doncic led Dallas with 24 points, and Paul George led LA with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is shooting 56.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 26.6 points and collecting 6.3 rebounds. George is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 109.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.5 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 43.9% shooting.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 114.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 49.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: day to day (illness), James Johnson: day to day (personal).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: out (knee).