Toronto faces Chicago, seeks to halt 4-game skid

Toronto Raptors (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto comes into the matchup against Chicago after losing four games in a row.

The Bulls are 7-10 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.2 rebounds. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Bulls with 7.9 boards.

The Raptors have gone 12-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is seventh in the NBA scoring 14.4 fast break points per game. Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 3.5.

The Bulls and Raptors meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is shooting 52.5% and averaging 28.5 points. Thaddeus Young is averaging 14 points, seven rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Norman Powell ranks third on the Raptors averaging 18.7 points while adding 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Chris Boucher is shooting 54.9% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 47.7% shooting.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Devon Dotson: out (knee), Garrett Temple: out (ankle).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: day to day (health and safety protocols), Pascal Siakam: day to day (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: day to day (health and safety protocols), Patrick McCaw: day to day (health and safety protocols), OG Anunoby: day to day (health and safety protocols).