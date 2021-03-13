UC Davis women beat UCI for second straight Big West title

UC Irvine's Chloe Webb (2) throws a pass as she falls during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UC Davis in the championship of the Big West Conference tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill AP

Cierra Hall scored 23 points, Evanne Turner had 22 and top-seeded UC Davis pulled away late in the third quarter to beat No. 2 seed UC Irvine 61-42 on Saturday night in the Big West Conference tournament championship.

It was the second straight title and third overall for UC Davis (13-2), which also won the tournament in 2011. The Aggies are also the first to win back-to-back championships since Cal State Northridge in 2014 and 2015.

Hall, the Big West Conference Player of the Year, and Turner were a combined 18-of-28 shooting and made six of the Aggies' seven 3-pointers. Sage Stobbart added five points and 12 rebounds.

Neither team held more than a four-point lead until the Aggies ended the third quarter on a 10-2 surge for a 40-34 advantage. Turner scored 11 points and Hall added six as the Aggies outscored UCI 21-8 in the fourth.

Chloe Webb had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Anteaters (15-9). Kayla Williams added 12 points on four 3-pointers.

UC Davis leads the series 32-9 and is 4-1 against UCI in the tournament. It was the Anteaters' fifth appearance in the championship game, and they won the title in 1997.