Pittsburgh and New York square off for division matchup

New York Rangers (10-10-3, sixth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-9-1, fourth in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Pittsburgh in a matchup of East Division teams.

The Penguins have gone 14-9-1 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has given up 19 power-play goals, killing 74% of opponent chances.

The Rangers are 10-10-3 against the rest of their division. New York averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with eight goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 22 points. Kris Letang has five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 13 goals and has 16 points. Ryan Strome has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Colton Sceviour: day to day (covid-19).

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Igor Shesterkin: day to day (lower body).