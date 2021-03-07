Sports

Ike scores 17 to lift Wyoming over UNLV 80-69

The Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo.

Graham Ike had 17 points as Wyoming beat UNLV 80-69 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Ike made 8 of 10 shots.

Drake Jeffries had 14 points for Wyoming (13-10, 7-9 Mountain West Conference). Hunter Thompson added 12 points. Hunter Maldonado had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Cowboys will be the No. 8 seed and play ninth-seeded San Jose State in the Wednesday's first round of the conference tournament. Seventh-seeded UNLV plays No. 10 seed Air Force.

Bryce Hamilton had 17 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (11-14, 8-10). Edoardo Del Cadia added 13 points. David Jenkins Jr. had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Christon carries Grambling St. past Alabama A&M 80-72

March 07, 2021 1:41 AM

Hockey

Sharks’ offense goes silent again as Golden Knights sweep series

Sports

Mosley’s late TD run helps PVAMU beat Texas Southern 20-19

March 07, 2021 1:18 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service