LaVine and Chicago take on Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (18-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, Zach LaVine and Nikola Jokic, meet when Chicago and Denver take the court. LaVine is sixth in the NBA averaging 28.7 points per game and Jokic is ninth in the league averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 7-10 in home games. Chicago is eighth in the NBA with 26.2 assists per game. Coby White leads the Bulls averaging 5.2.

The Nuggets have gone 9-8 away from home. Denver ranks seventh in the NBA with 26.4 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 8.5.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Bulls with 7.7 rebounds and averages 12.7 points. Tomas Satoransky is shooting 63.5% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jokic leads the Nuggets with 10.9 rebounds and averages 26.7 points. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 6.6 rebounds and 13.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 46.4% shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 41 rebounds, 25.8 assists, eight steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).

Nuggets: JaMychal Green: out (shoulder), R.J. Hampton: out (health and safety protocols), Gary Harris: out (adductor), Paul Millsap: out (knee).