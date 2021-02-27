UTA looks for home win vs Arkansas St.

Arkansas State (10-11, 7-7) vs. Texas-Arlington (12-12, 8-8)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks for its seventh straight win over Arkansas State at College Park Center. The last victory for the Red Wolves at Texas-Arlington was an 82-66 win on Jan. 2, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Shahada Wells is averaging 16.9 points and 2.2 steals to lead the way for the Mavericks. David Azore is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Red Wolves are led by Norchad Omier, who is averaging a double-double with 12.1 points and 11.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wells has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 64.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Texas-Arlington's Sam Griffin has attempted 146 3-pointers and connected on 39 percent of them, and is 7 for 15 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has made nine 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

