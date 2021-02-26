Vegas visits Anaheim after Tuch’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (11-4-1, first in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-10-4, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits the Anaheim Ducks after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

The Ducks are 6-10-4 against West Division teams. Anaheim is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging just 5.2 points per game. Josh Mahura leads them with 2 total points.

The Golden Knights are 11-4-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas ranks 10th in the league recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.4 assists.

Anaheim took down Vegas 1-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jani Hakanpaa leads the Ducks with a plus-three in 20 games this season. Cam Fowler has six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 17 points, scoring four goals and registering 13 assists. Max Pacioretty has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (upper body).