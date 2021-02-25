Colin White scores twice, Senators beat Flames 6-1

Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris, left, left wing Brady Tkachuk and defenseman Artem Zub congratulate right wing Connor Brown, second from right on his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Colin White scored twice, Matt Murray made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators routed the Calgary Flames 6-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Drake Batherson, Erik Gudbranson, Connor Brown and Erik Brannstrom also scored for Ottawa, with Batherson running his goals streak to four games. The Senators improved to 7-14-1.

Milan Lucic scored for Calgary in the first of three straight games between the teams. Calgary dropped to 9-10-2, falling for fifth time in six games.

The teams will meet again Saturday and Monday night.