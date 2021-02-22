Young, Atlanta set for matchup against Cleveland

Atlanta Hawks (13-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-21, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Cleveland. He's eighth in the NBA scoring 26.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 8-9 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland has a 5-16 record against teams over .500.

The Hawks are 8-10 in conference games. Atlanta ranks sixth in the league with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.6.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Hawks 96-91 in their last matchup on Jan. 2. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 27 points, and De'Andre Hunter paced Atlanta scoring 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedi Osman leads the Cavaliers with 2.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 11.3 points while shooting 33% from beyond the arc. Darius Garland is averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Young has shot 43.9% and is averaging 26.9 points for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 4.4 assists and 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 0-10, averaging 103.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points on 53.8% shooting.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 114.9 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, seven steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points on 49.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Taurean Prince: out (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (back).