Baker scores 23 to lift UC Irvine past CS Fullerton 89-78

Michaela Onyenwere scored 17 points, Lauryn Miller added 16 and eighth-ranked UCLA completed a season sweep of No. 13 Oregon for the first time in five years with a 83-56 victory at Pauley Pavillion Friday night.

The Bruins (13-3, 11-3 Pac-12) are not known for their 3-point shooting, but made 10 of 22 from beyond the arc, which is their second-highest total of the season. Onyenwere had three 3-pointers along with six rebounds and four assists.