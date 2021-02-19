SC High School League announces venue for 2021 basketball championships

The South Carolina High School League announced its site for state basketball championships on Friday.

The 3,600-USC Aiken Convocation Center will host this year’s championship games, which are scheduled for March 3-6. Normally, the basketball championships are held at Colonial Life Arena but that isn’t an option this year. The Upper and Lower state championships are usually held in Greenville and Florence but they will be held at neutral sites on high school campuses this year.

“This facility can accommodate all of the games over the course of four days and provides for adequate seating for spectator attendance. All COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols as it relates to spectator attendance will be followed,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a release to schools on Friday.

SC basketball teams have played a reduced amount of games this season because of COVID-19. The regular season wrapped up this week with playoffs beginning Feb. 19.

SC Independent Schools began their basketball playoffs at various sites Friday. Their championships are set for Feb. 27 at Sumter Civic Center with reduced capacity.

State Championship Basketball Schedule

March 3

Noon - Class 2A Girls

3 p.m. - Class A Boys

March 4

Noon - Class 4A Girls

3 p.m. - Class 3A Boys

March 5

Noon - Class 5A Girls

4 p.m. - Class 3A Girls

7:30 p.m. Class 2A Boys

March 6

Noon - Class 4A Boys

4 p.m. Class A Girls

7:30 p.m. - Class 5A Boys