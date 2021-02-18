Richmond looks for road win vs La Salle

Richmond (11-5, 4-3) vs. La Salle (8-13, 5-9)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks for its third straight win over La Salle at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle's last win at home against the Spiders came on Feb. 5, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond has relied heavily on its seniors. Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team's scoring this year and 62 percent of all Spiders points over the team's last five games.JUMPING FOR JACK: Jack Clark has connected on 30 percent of the 100 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 31 over the last five games. He's also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.1 percent or less. The Spiders are 3-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Spiders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Explorers. La Salle has 35 assists on 75 field goals (46.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Richmond has assists on 49 of 85 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Richmond defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Spiders 27th among Division I teams. The La Salle offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Explorers 269th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25