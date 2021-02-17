Beal hits late free throws, Wizards edge Nuggets 130-120

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) passes the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left to give the Washington Wizards their third straight victory, 130-128 over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Davis Bertans had career highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points, Beal finished with 25 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists Washington has won three straight for the first time since December 1-5, 2018.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic scored 33 points. Murray scored Denver’s final 11 points, with his 3-pointer tying it at 128 with 2.1 seconds left.

Coming off a loss at Boston on Tuesday night, Denver allowed its highest points total of the season.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: F Paul Millsap missed his second straight game because of a strained left knee. Coach Michael Malone said he hasn’t gotten “a real clear picture” of how long Millsap will be out. … G Gary Harris returned after missing seven games with a strained left abductor. … F Monte Morris, who missed Tuesday night’s game at Boston with a strained right shoulder also returned.

Wizards: G Ish Smith will miss six to eight weeks with a right quadriceps injury. “That’s a big chunk of the season,” coach Scott Brooks said. ... Westbrook was assessed a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Charlotte on Friday night

Wizards: At Portland on Saturday night.