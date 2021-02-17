Banned Scot Fagerson to miss rest of Six Nations

Scotland's Matt Fagerson centre, is tackled by Wales' Aaron Wainwright during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Scotland and Wales, at BT Murrayfield Stadium, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) AP

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson will miss the rest of the Six Nations after receiving a four-match ban following his red card against Wales.

The tighthead was sent off for a shoulder-led hit on Wales prop Wyn Jones’ head as he attempted to clear out a ruck in Scotland’s 25-24 loss at Murrayfield on Saturday.

His suspension was handed down late Tuesday following a disciplinary hearing, at which Fagerson accepted the act of foul play but said he did not believe the offence warranted a red card.

Fagerson will miss Scotland’s remaining matches in the tournament against France, Ireland and Italy.

Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony received a three-match ban for getting sent off for a similar offence in Round 1 of the Six Nations, also against Wales.