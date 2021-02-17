LaVine and the Bulls face the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (8-19, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls play the Detroit Pistons. LaVine currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 28.2 points per game.

The Bulls are 6-7 in conference matchups. Chicago ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 26.3 assists per game led by Coby White averaging 5.5.

The Pistons are 0-6 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit has a 6-18 record when allowing over 100 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine is averaging 28.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bulls. White is averaging 15.4 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jerami Grant is averaging 23 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 47.6% shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 48.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (back).

Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (illness), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Sekou Doumbouya: day to day (concussion), Blake Griffin: out (not with team).