Houston faces New York, aims to halt 4-game skid

Houston Rockets (11-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (12-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup with New York as losers of four in a row.

The Knicks are 5-6 on their home court. New York averages 47.3 rebounds per game and is 11-4 when winning the rebound battle.

The Rockets have gone 6-8 away from home. Houston is 5-2 when winning the rebound battle and averages 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Knicks and Rockets face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burks leads the Knicks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 12.3 points per game while shooting 44% from beyond the arc. Julius Randle is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 22 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

John Wall is averaging 19.1 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 2.6 assists and 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 105.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 43.8% shooting.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 107 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 44.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (hand), Frank Ntilikina: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Victor Oladipo: day to day (foot), PJ Tucker: day to day (thigh), Christian Wood: out (ankle).