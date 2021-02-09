Los Angeles takes on Oklahoma City, looks for 4th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (10-13, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-6, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Oklahoma City looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Lakers are 12-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference with 51.4 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 12.3.

The Thunder have gone 5-10 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 25.6 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers. Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.9 points and 3 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Al Horford leads the Thunder averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.7 points per game and shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Darius Bazley is averaging 8.2 rebounds and 13.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 109.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 45.3% shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Alex Caruso: day to day (hand), Anthony Davis: out (achilles), Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jared Dudley: out (calf).

Thunder: Theo Maledon: out (health protocols), George Hill: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (personal), Mike Muscala: out (concussion), Isaiah Roby: out (foot).