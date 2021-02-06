Beal and the Wizards visit the Hornets

Washington Wizards (5-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup with Charlotte. He leads the NBA scoring 33.3 points per game.

The Hornets are 8-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 15.1 fast break points per game led by Gordon Hayward averaging 3.2.

The Wizards are 1-5 against division opponents. Washington has a 5-14 record when allowing more than 100 points.

The Hornets and Wizards match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayward is averaging 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Beal leads the Wizards scoring 33.3 points and grabbing 5.0 rebounds. Robin Lopez is averaging 4.5 rebounds and 8.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 113.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.7 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 48.8% shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 111.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (foot), Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle).

Wizards: Raul Neto: out (groin), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).