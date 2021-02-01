Gonzaga, Baylor top AP Top 25, Sooners climb, Drake in

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) dunks against Pepperdine forward Jan Zidek, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan 30, 2021, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Gonzaga and Baylor have continued their season-long run atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The Zags received 61 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday and Baylor had the other three.

Villanova and Michigan held at Nos. 3 and 4, with Houston moving up one spot to round out the top five. The Cougars have their highest ranking since the Phi Slama Jama team reached No. 2 in 1983-84.

No. 9 Oklahoma made a massive leap from No. 24 after becoming the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top-10 teams. The Sooners beat then-No. 9 Alabama last week after taking down No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Kansas.

No. 25 Drake is ranked for the first time since reaching No. 14 in 2007-08.