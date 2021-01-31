Hurricanes beat Stars 4-3 in shootout for series sweep

Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) shoots the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) to score during the shootout of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Vincent Trocheck zipped the puck past Anton Khudobin’s glove in the shootout and James Reimer denied Jamie Benn’s final shot, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Sunday night.

Nino Niederreiter scored at 17:25 of the third period to force overtime and the shootout for Carolina, which squandered a 2-1 lead to start the third period, but hung on to beat Dallas for the second time in two nights.

Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina. The Hurricanes returned Thursday from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns that led to four games being postponed. Carolina won all three games in its return.

Reimer finished with 26 saves for the Hurricanes, including five in overtime.

Benn, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano scored for Dallas.

FLYERS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Farabee had a hat trick, Kevin Hayes scored on a power play 4:23 into overtime and Philadelphia beat New York for a weekend sweep.

James van Riemsdyk had three assists to help the Flyers win their fourth straight. They also beat the Islanders in overtime Saturday.

Nick Leddy, Josh Bailey and Matthew Barzal scored for the Islanders. They have lost five in a row.

After Barzal was whistled for high-sticking in overtime, Philadelphia took advantage. Claude Giroux set up Hayes, who shot high past Ilya Sorokin from close range.

DEVILS 5, SABRES 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored twice in New Jersey's victory over Buffalo.

Wood assisted on McLeod’s go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Andreas Johnsson also scored to help the Devils avenge a shootout loss Saturday in the opener of the back-to-back set.

Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils.

Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and assist for the Sabres, and Rasmus Dahlin and Curtis Lazar also scored.

PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and Chris Driedger made 32 saves in Florida's victory over Detroit.

Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after Detroit pulled Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn’t get another shot past Driedger.

Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit.

On Saturday night, Florida beat Detroit 3-2 in overtime.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves and short-handed Chicago beat beat Columbus.

Patrick Kane and Philipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, and Pius Suter also scored The Blackhawks improved to 1-1 on a four-game homestand after losing 2-1 to the Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Boone Jenner scored for Columbus.