Nets stun Wizards; Nuggets end Jazz winning streak at 11

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts with forward Davis Bertans (42) after scoring and basket and was fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook hit 3-pointers in a wild 3.8-second sequence in the final seconds to help the Washington Wizards stun Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets 149-146 on Sunday night.

Westbrook had 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and NBA scoring leader Beal had 37 points. In the fourth quarter, Beal had 22 points and Westbrook had 15. Durant, second in the NBA in scoring, also had 37 points.

With Washington down 146-141, Beal hit a 3-pointer with 8.1 seconds left. Garrison Matthews deflected Joe Harris’ inbounds pass to Westbrook and he made a 3 with 4.3 seconds left for a 147-146 lead.

Kyrie Irving found Timothe Luwawu-Carbarrot under the basket with 2.9 seconds left, but his layup attempt spun around the rim and failed to drop. Beal added two free throws with 0.7 seconds left as the Wizards broke a four-game losing steak and improved to a still NBA-worst 4-12.

Harris scored a career-high 30 points, and Irving had 26 for Brooklyn. The Nets had won four in a row.

James Harden sat out because of a thigh contusion, the first game he has missed since being traded from Houston to Brooklyn on Jan. 13.

The Wizards are 1-4 since resuming play after a 13-day layoff that included six postponements due to COVID-19 related issues.

NUGGETS 128, JAZZ 117

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic matched his career high with 47 points and fast-starting Denver ended Utah's winning streak at 11.

Jokic was 17 for 26 from the field, hit all four of his 3-point attempts, made 9 of 10 free throws and had 12 rebounds and five assists. He scored 33 points in the first half.

Will Barton added 18 points, and Jamal Murray had 16 to help the Nuggets win for the sixth time in seven games.

Utah lost for the first time since Jan. 6 at New York. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 29 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 13 in 31 minutes after missing two games while in concussion protocol.

Denver hit all eight of its 3-point attempts and shot 80% in the first quarter. The Nuggets kept it going in the second, going 13 of 24 from the field and finishing 15 of 17 from long range in the first half to take a 79-54 halftime lead.

CLIPPERS 129, KNICKS 115

NEW YORK (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and Los Angeles rang up the highest point total of the season against the NBA’s leading defense, beating New York for its 10th victory in 11 games.

The Clippers shredded the NBA leaders in fewest points allowed per game to break away after leading by one after two quarters. They surpassed the 102.7 points per game the Knicks had been allowing with their first basket of the final quarte.

Reggie Jackson added 18 points and Paul George had 17 to help the Clippers improve to 16-5. Julius Randle had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks.

76ERS 119, PACERS 110

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 17, including the go-ahead baskets in the fourth quarter, to help Philadelphia complete a frantic rally against Indiana.

The 76ers trailed by 16 early in the fourth but closed on a 31-6 run for their sixth win in seven games — this time without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who sat out with a sore back.

Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 25 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 21. The Pacers have lost five of eight.

RAPTORS 115, MAGIC 102

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 30 points and 10 rebounds in Toronto's victory over Orlando.

Kyle Lowry had 12 points and 14 assists, and Aaron Baynes added eight points and 16 rebounds to help the Raptors snapa three-game losing streak.

Rookie Cole Anthony led Orlando with 16 points. The Magic have lost 11 of 13.

TIMBERWOLVES 109, CAVALIERS 104

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Beasley scored 23 points and rookie Anthony Edwards had 23 in his second straight start in Minnesota's victory over Cleveland.

Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 17 games.

Andre Drummond had 25 points and 22 rebounds — his third 20-20 game of the year — for Cleveland.