LSU pulls away on 18-0 run to beat Texas A&M 78-60

Cameron Thomas scored 28 points and LSU ended the game on a 18-0 run to beat Texas A&M 78-60 on Tuesday night.

Texas A&M led 66-60 with 8:50 remaining and then missed its last 15 field goals plus a free throw.

The Tigers (11-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) jumped out to a 17-point lead with about six minutes left in the first half and led 41-36 at the break. Quenton Jackson’s 3-pointer gave the Aggies their first lead of the game, 58-57 with 13:08 remaining.

Thomas was 8 of 21 from the field, made three 3-pointers and all nine of his free-throw attempts. Thomas scored a season-best 32 points in a 77-54 victory over the Aggies in the conference opener on Dec. 29.

Ja’Vonte Smart scored 19 points and had a season-high nine assists for the Tigers, who ended a two-game stretch of double-digits losses, each against Alabama and Kentucky. Trendon Watford added 13 points and Darius Days had 11.

Jay Jay Chandler matched a career high with 21 points to lead Texas A&M (7-7, 2-6). Savion Flagg added 17 points.

LSU has beaten the Aggies in eight straight contests. Texas A&M last beat LSU on Feb. 4, 2017.

LSU plays at Texas Tech on Saturday. The Aggies play at Kansas State on Saturday.